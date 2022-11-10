FNB gives $300K to MLA 

BAR HARBOR — First National Bank announced on Tuesday a $300,000 commitment to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association. The donation is the third large donation to MLA from area banks in the last two weeks, collectively totaling $875,000.

The funds will take the form of a $150,000 direct donation to MLA’s “Save Maine Lobstermen” campaign, according to the bank, as well as an equal amount as an unrestricted gift to the organization.

The MLA is currently appealing a court decision in its lawsuit against the National Marine Fisheries Service which, if enacted, would harm Maine’s lobster industry. The outcome of the suit has the potential, say bank officials, to negatively affect not only the economy of Maine’s coastal communities, but also the economy of the entire state.

“Having lived on the coast of Maine my entire life, I am keenly aware of the impact our fishing industry has on our livelihood as Mainers. The value created on and off shore by our fishing industry, and the quality men and women who work in it, sustains family after family and community after community up and down our coast. The care these men and women put into adhering to the rules, working toward sustainable fisheries, and protecting those species that are endangered is unparalleled. First National Bank stands behind our lobster industry, and the families that make it go,” said FNB President and CEO Tony McKim, who is an Eastport native and current Trenton resident.

“We are extremely grateful for First National Bank’s commitment to our effort to preserve Maine’s lobstering heritage,” stated Kristan Porter, a commercial fisherman from Cutler and president of MLA. “FNB understands the critical importance of our lobster industry not only to Maine’s economy, but also to our culture. We are honored to participate in this long-term partnership with the First.”

“As a Bank that includes amongst our core values, community focused support in good times and bad, we are so very pleased to provide this commitment to support this vital industry that has so long been part of Maine’s heritage. The road ahead for the industry is uncertain, but the leadership at MLA, coupled with the integrity and creativity of the men and women in our fishing industry, remains the cornerstone in which we at First National Bank believe and will carry the day. We are with you,” McKim said.