Flood closes cafe

BAR HARBOR — The Trailhead Cafe on Cottage Street was closed Monday and Tuesday after a burst pipe caused flooding.

Owner and Town Councilor Matt Hochman said that town Public Works employees discovered the flood around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Hochman expressed gratitude for support from friends and neighbors, especially Epi’s Pizza, The Criterion Theatre and Side Street Cafe.

Hochman said that they lost some food items, but were able to store frozen foods nearby. He added that he will consult electricians because water had gotten into the electrical box. It is unknown if the floor will need to be replaced.