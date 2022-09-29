Fleet moorings to become permanent 

MOUNT DESERT — The Harbor Committee voted 5-4 on Tuesday to uphold Harbormaster John Lemoine’s decision to allow four moorings placed by the Northeast Harbor Fleet in South Shore Cove last year on a temporary basis to become permanent.

In June, at the request of the Fleet, Lemoine decided the moorings could be there permanently.

That ruling was appealed by the South Shore Cove Association, a group of 10 homeowners who live on the cove, arguing that the moorings are an eyesore, a hazard to boating and a threat to eelgrass and marine life. South Shore Cove is between Gilpatrick Ledge and Sargent Head.

The Harbor Committee held a three-hour public hearing on the matter on Sept. 13, at which they heard testimony from both sides. At Tuesday’s meeting, committee members were clearly torn, with several of them saying they could see both sides.

Committee member Howie Motenko said he could understand the position of homeowners who are trying to protect their property.

“My heart goes out to them,” he said. “And I’m not so keen on the Fleet trying to get more moorings just to create more business at a cost to the town on some level.

“At the same time, the way the (ordinance) is written for this town right now, the Fleet has done everything that’s expected of them.”

Motenko later proposed that the committee table the matter and allow the moorings to remain in place for perhaps two years, during which time an amendment to the moorings section of the harbor ordinance could be crafted for voters at town meeting to accept or reject.

But committee Chair Rick Savage and others said it would be cleaner to go ahead and make a decision on the four moorings. Savage said he was sure that there will be a lot of discussion and proposals about moorings policy for the town to consider.

Committee member Chris Moore, who voted against allowing the four moorings to remain, said he thought they were in a bad location in the cove and expressed concern about the impact of the moorings on eelgrass in the area.

Savage voted in the majority to allow the moorings to remain, saying, “I think the harbormaster acted within his rights and the laws of the state.”

He indicated he thought the inconvenience to homeowners in the summer and the impact on eelgrass were relatively minor.