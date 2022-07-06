Flamingo Festival to start Saturday

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A unique festival with flamingos and a fun, pink style is happening this weekend in Southwest Harbor.

The 25th Harbor House Flamingo Festival, which has a Flamingo Fiesta theme this year, starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Two days of fun will begin with a parade that travels from the strip mall on the Seal Cove Road, down Main Street and onto Clark Point Road.

According to Harbor House Events and Community Relations Director Diana Novella, about 24 floats, not including people who will show up to participate or emergency vehicles, will be featured in this year’s parade.

A kids carnival on the Pemetic Green (the lawn in front of Pemetic Elementary School next to the Harbor House) will take place after the parade from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The carnival will have a bounce house, T-ball games and cornhole.

“We are excited to have the kid’s carnival back,” said Novella.

Saturday will end with The Petra and Mo Show, an interactive puppet musical by Barn Arts under the tent at the Pemetic Green at 4 p.m. The 40-minute puppet show is about a mouse and a giraffe making a show in a treehouse. According to Barn Arts staff, the performance, for ages 4 and up, is about being together and saying goodbye.

On both Saturday and Sunday, Harbor House will host a craft fair on the Pemetic Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where local vendors will be showcasing their arts and crafts.

The annual book sale hosted by the Southwest Harbor Public Library will also happen through the weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Legion Hall behind the library next to the town office.

On Sunday from 4:30-6:30 p.m., the festival’s traditional Polo and Yacht Club cocktail party at the Causeway Club barn is making a comeback after being canceled for three summers. The event, which will have drinks and appetizers, is $50 per person.

Flash in the Pans, a steel drum band from the Blue Hill peninsula, will provide the final performance to the weekend festivities with a show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the Pemetic Green. Concert goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.