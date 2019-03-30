Five throw hats in ring

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Five candidates are vying for the two open seats on the town’s Board of Selectmen.

Residents will choose by written ballot who will fill the seats currently held by George Jellison Jr. and Chad Terry during the polling day on May 7. Open seats on the school board and high school board of trustees will also be voted on the ballot.

Terry currently serves as the chairman of the board and has taken out papers to run for another term. Jellison will not be running for another term.

There are four other people who have taken out nomination papers to run for the two seats. They include Jose Feliciano, Allen “Snap” Willey, Jose “JoJo” Feliciano Jr. and Arthur “Hess” Pettigrow.

Southwest Harbor School Board Secretary

The seat on the Southwest Harbor School board currently held by Dani Piquette-Kelly is open; she does not plan to run for another term. So far only one person, John Izenhour, has taken out nomination papers to run for that open seat.

Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees incumbent Steve Hudson is the only person to take nomination papers for his seat that will be open this year.

The deadline for filing nomination papers for seats on the public boards was March 14.