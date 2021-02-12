Fiscal year 19-20 a strong one for Trenton

TRENTON — The town is in a financially strong position, according to an audit of town finances provided by James Wadman, CPA, of Ellsworth.

Wadman shared his analysis at last week’s meeting of the Board of Selectmen.

According to the audit, the town’s total ending balance is about $1.9 million, with $784,135 of that in undesignated surplus.

That figure is about 18 percent of the town’s total expenses.

“Being in the 18 percent range is a real, real strong financial position,” Wadman explained.

He said that according to the Maine Municipal Association, the minimum recommended rate for municipalities is 10 to 12 percent.

Wadman said the town had budgeted to reduce its surplus but had actually increased it by $136,912 due to revenues exceeding budget predictions and expenses costing less than budget predictions.

He said that tax collections for the year were better than last year.

In other business, selectmen discussed its continued research into broadband expansion.

Selectman Rachel Noble proposed including the link to the speed test that ConnectMaine Authority is using to see how well Mainers are being served by their broadband access.

ConnectMaine Authority “is a public instrumentality of Maine state government whose mission is to facilitate the universal availability of broadband,” according to Maine.gov.

Noble said having Trenton residents participate in the test would provide a better sense regarding how citizens are or are not being served.

“Trenton is not very well represented on the speed map that [ConnectMaine Authority has],” she said.

The link will be placed on the town’s website and Facebook page.

The School Evaluation Options Committee (SEOC) decided to disband after completing what it set out to do.

The committee, which was formed by the board last year, researched cost-saving options the Trenton Elementary School could implement in order to ease rising property taxes that fund the school’s increasing budget.

SEOC Chairwoman Susan Sargent presented the Trenton School Committee with the group’s recommendation for the school to withdraw Mount Desert Regional School System and hold a vote of no confidence for Superintendent Marc Gousse at the committee’s Jan. 12 meeting.

The School Committee presented a formal response on Tuesday but voiced its support for Gousse at the Jan. 12 meeting and extended his contract another five years on Jan. 11.