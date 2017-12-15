First snow, slippery roads

BAR HARBOR — Snow-covered roads Saturday night were a factor in three accidents. No injuries or major damage was reported.

Catrina Spruce, 35, of Bar Harbor was eastbound on the Eagle Lake Road when her 1985 Mercedes slid off the road and sideswiped a utility pole.

Matthew Richardson, 34, of Mount Desert was driving on Route 102 when his 2002 Ford SUV went into a spin, ending up in a ditch.

Aaron Herrick, 34, of Bar Harbor was turning from West Street Extension onto Woodbury Road when his 2005 GMC slid off the road and hit a fire hydrant.

Only minor injuries were reported in a head-on crash Monday night in Town Hill.

Police said Keith Wedge, 32, of Tremont was northbound on Route 102 near EBS when his 2007 Ford pickup crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming 2016 Mazda driven by Erica Rumill, 25, of Tremont.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and a young child in the Rumill vehicle was in a child safety seat.

Both vehicles are considered total losses.

A Bar Harbor man was arrested Dec. 5 as the result of a single-vehicle accident on the Indian Point Road.

James Neel, 40, was driving a 2012 Jeep which left the road and struck a pole and trees.

Neel subsequently was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence and taken to the Bar Harbor Police Station, where he reportedly refused an intoxilyzer test.

A Bar Harbor woman escaped injury Dec. 6 when her bicycle was struck by a car.

Annlinn Kruger, 68, was riding on Route 3 in Salisbury Cove when her bike was hit from behind by a 2017 Hyundai driven by John Campbell, 40, of Hermon.

A vehicle reported stolen Dec. 7 was located a short distance away. Police theorize the owner forgot where she parked it.

Cathy Mitchell, 57, of Columbia was traveling Dec. 6 on Eden Street near the College of the Atlantic when her 2016 Nissan struck a deer.

Mount Desert

A Tremont resident reported Monday that his oars and lobsters had been taken from Bartlett’s Landing.

A 2017 Volkswagen driven by Owen Craighead, 48, of Mount Desert sustained damage Dec. 5 when it struck a deer on Route 198.

Southwest Harbor

Two collisions between vehicles and deer on the Seawall Road were reported over the weekend.

On Saturday, Steve Snurkowski, 45, of Southwest Harbor was driving a 2008 Nissan pickup when a deer ran onto the road.

Maria Donahue, 43, of Southwest Harbor was driving Sunday near the Trap Mill Road intersection when her 2015 Kia struck a deer.

Slippery road conditions Sunday were blamed for a single-vehicle crash on Route 102.

Claudia Brodsky, 62, of New York City was traveling on Carroll’s Hill when her 2003 Subaru slid off the road, sustaining front-end damage.

Timothy Donahue, 30, of Southwest Harbor was summonsed Monday on a charge of attaching false license plates.

Trenton

A man who was on the phone Saturday with a sheriff’s deputy to report a stolen vehicle said it had just been returned and law enforcement was no longer needed.

A 32-year-old resident was arrested Friday after the sheriff’s department responded to a home to investigate a domestic disturbance.

Jacob Bryant was arrested on a domestic violence assault charge.

Swans Island

Deputy Rob Morang warned a 16-year-old Saturday for operating an ATV on a public way.