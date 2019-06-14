First National Bank gift supports cameras for streaming sports

BAR HARBOR — First National Bank recently announced a $5,000 donation to Mount Desert Island High School towards two Pixellot live streaming camera systems.

The Pixellot is an unmanned multi-camera system that allows an athletic field or court to be broadcast live. Its streamlined production workflow will allow all levels of MDI athletics to be streamed online as well as non-athletic events happening in the Bernard Parady Gymnasium and from the Alumni Field. Pixellot’s technology tracks live action and is completely automated.

“We’re pleased to continue to contribute to MDI student athletics and the community.” said Tony McKim, the bank’s president and CEO.“Expanded event coverage provides more support to teams that were previously unable to be part of broadcasts. Friends and families who cannot attend will have the opportunity to tune in online to watch live or on demand.”

MDI plans to begin regular broadcasting for the fall 2019-2020 athletic season.

“We’re very fortunate and thankful to have First National Bank behind us,” said Bunky Dow, the school’s athletic director.