First Hoop program celebrates 17th season 

BAR HARBOR — Now that the Maine high school basketball season has ended, First National Bank reports the results of its First Hoop athletic programming sponsorship.

First Hoop was launched in 2005 by First National Bank to promote team spirit and fan participation. Since its inception, the program has awarded $274,250 to participating high school athletic departments in the bank’s market area.

For the 2021-2022 basketball season, 11 high schools participated in the program, including Belfast Area High School, Boothbay Region High School, Calais High School, Ellsworth High School, George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill, Lincoln Academy in Newcastle, Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor, Oceanside High School in Rockland, Shead High School in Eastport and Sumner Memorial High School in Sullivan.

Through the program, First National Bank supported each participating school’s general athletic programming fund by awarding a cash donation at every home court basketball game. The donation awarded at each game was dependent on the outcome of a series of events. Fifty dollars was the base donation, automatically awarded at the start of every home varsity game. Fifty dollars was added to the fund if the first hoop of the game was scored by the home team. Fifty dollars was added to the fund if a randomly drawn spectator (also known as “The First Fan”) successfully made a free-throw hoop at half-time.

In its seventeenth season, First Hoop donated a total sum of $26,150 to the 11 high schools’ sports programming funds.

“Over the past years we have received so many enthusiastic comments about this program from school administrators, employees and fans alike. I want to thank our employees who volunteer their time at these games. Through their effort, First Hoop has made a significant contribution to high school athletics,” said Tony McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank.

For more information about First National Bank, call (800) 564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.