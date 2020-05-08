First coronavirus death in Hancock County recorded

BAR HARBOR — Hancock County recorded its first death of a person who tested positive for coronavirus this week, a man in his 60s, according to figures released on Friday by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The county had recorded 10 cases as of Friday, nine of which were listed by the CDC as recovered.

The state had recorded 1,374 cases of the virus as of noon on Friday. That marks an increase of 44 since Thursday, 1,264 of which had been confirmed and an additional 110 of which were listed as “probable.”

So far, 63 Maine residents who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, 194 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 836 have recovered.