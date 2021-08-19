Firm hired to find Knight replacement 

BAR HARBOR — With Town Manager Cornell Knight set to retire at the beginning of next year, the Town Council voted Tuesday night to hire a consultant to help the town find his replacement.

After 40 years of town management, Knight announced earlier this month that he planned to step down on Jan. 3.

The council voted unanimously to hire Eaton Peabody Consulting Group – the same firm that brought Knight to the town about seven years ago – to aid them again in finding a new manager.

The firm’s municipal management services team has completed more than 50 searches for executives in the last 11 years and, according to their proposal, said they would aid in the search and help vet any candidates.

The service is $6,000, plus reimbursements for mileage, printing, advertising and other potential costs.

The search is estimated to take two to three months. Candidates will often require a month’s notice after being offered a job.

The council declined to award the gig to the Maine Municipal Association, whose fee was $6,400. Knight said that either firm would do a great job in the search.