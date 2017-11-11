Firefighter workout

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The fire department here will hold its third annual Firehouse Fitness Fundraiser at the fire station on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, at 7:30 a.m.

The one-hour workout is suitable for all ages and abilities, organizer Kristy Sharp said. “Be prepared to sweat alongside some of Southwest Harbor’s firefighters. Don’t forget water and a towel,” she said.

This year’s event is a fundraiser to support the purchase an additional LED tower light for one of the fire trucks. In the past, the event has raised money to buy additional ice rescue tools and new firefighter hoods. The suggested donation is $5 per person, $10 per family. Call Sharp at 712-1345.