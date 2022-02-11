Fire tears through portion of Bluenose Inn

BAR HARBOR—A four-alarm structure fire, which drew firefighters from across Hancock County and as far away as Orland, claimed part of the Bluenose Inn on Thursday.

Shortly before 3 p.m. crews began to arrive at the scene to find that a corner of the building behind the hotel’s main structure was fully engulfed. That corner collapsed about an hour later while firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading.

Two ladder trucks sprayed water from above, while other firefighters mounted interior attacks inside the building. As of 8 p.m. the fire is not yet extinguished but appears to be contained.

Plumes of thick, black smoke could be seen for miles. A group of onlookers gathered in the parking lot of the nearby Atlantic Eyrie Lodge, which offered a bird’s eye view, to watch the flames as they came through the roof of the building.

A portion of Route 3 remains closed to traffic as of 8 p.m. along with a number of secondary roads, forcing detours around the Eden Street hotel. The road is expected to be closed well into the night.

A water main break earlier in the day by the entrance to the Crooked Road was in the process of being repaired when the fire broke out. The break caused fluctuations in water pressure for the many hoses plugged into the hydrant system. A crew from the town’s public works department was continuing to make the fix into the evening.

The Bluenose Inn, owned by Lafayette Hotels, is currently closed for the season and was unoccupied.

This story will be updated.