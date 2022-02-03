Fire station projects, EMS topics of online public forum

MOUNT DESERT — The town will be holding a public forum Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the Mount Desert fire station projects and changes in emergency medical services in advance of the March 8 special town meeting.

The forum will be hosted by Fire Chief Mike Bender with a short presentation on the current fire service delivery model, the need for the renovation and expansion of two fire stations, the plan to increase full-time staffing and the transition of emergency medical services from the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service to the Mount Desert Fire Department.

Following the presentation, residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and to share comments.

Zoom Meeting details:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/248566175?pwd=RmozZjBOVWhtUTQrRXR5QzFEZEEyQT09

Meeting ID: 248 566 175

Password: 919872