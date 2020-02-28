Fire ordinance update approved

BAR HARBOR — Following a public hearing at its Feb. 18 meeting, the Town Council approved a change to the town’s fire prevention ordinance. The amended ordinance resolves conflicts between the Maine Uniform Building and Energy Code (MUBEC), which is incorporated in the town Building Construction ordinance, and requirements from the National Fire Protection Association which were in the fire prevention ordinance.

“This will align all our building codes, life safety codes, and fire prevention codes with one another, and will be in alignment with the codes that are applied at the state level,” Code Enforcement Officer Angela Chamberlain wrote in a memo to the Town Council. “This will make enforcement and application of the codes a consistent and fair process.”