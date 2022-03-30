Fire Marshal’s Office determines cause of Bluenose fire

BAR HARBOR — The state Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of a Feb. 10 fire at the Bluenose Inn.

“The investigation determined that the fire was electrical in nature and that the sprinkler system had been shut off,” according to a statement provided by state Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss. “Fortunately, there were no injuries to any employees or firefighters.”

The blaze drew firefighters from across Hancock County and from select departments in Penobscot and Waldo counties. The suppression efforts lasted for about 21 hours. The blaze occurred in an unoccupied guest building behind the hotel’s main structure and was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Feb. 10. The hotel was closed for the season at the time.

The damage is estimated at approximately $10 million.

The Bluenose Inn is owned by Lafayette Hotels.

It was not the first fire at the property. The original main structure, which was built in 1894 and named Mizzentop Cottage, was destroyed in the Great Fires of 1947. James MacLeod purchased the remains and constructed the Bluenose Inn.

In March of 1994, a propane heater in the basement of the main building sparked a fire and the rebuilt structure burned down while the hotel was closed for the winter. It was later rebuilt.