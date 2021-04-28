Fire ignites in transfer station trailer 

BAR HARBOR—A fire started in a trash trailer that was parked inside the transfer station on Tuesday, according to Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matthew Bartlett.

At about 1:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the transfer station as smoke came out from the trailer used to haul trash to the landfill, he said.

Responders pulled the trailer out of the building, started to hose it down and removed the trash from within the trailer.

It is unclear what caused the fire, but there was no damage to the building, Bartlett said.

The trailer was damaged in the fire, but Bartlett had not been able to inspect it fully as of Tuesday night.

Firefighters were at the transfer station for several hours handling the blaze. In his 30 years of firefighting, Bartlett said he had seen two or three similar fires at the transfer station.