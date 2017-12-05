Fire guts Salisbury Cove home

BAR HARBOR – Fire crews from Mount Desert Island and beyond worked through the morning to suppress a fire at 114 Old Bar Harbor Road in Salisbury Cove on Tuesday.

The property is rented by Jesse MacDonnell and Heidi Hambrecht, neither of whom were home at the time of the fire. Two cats had been in the house, but no one could account for them.

Heidi’s sister Amanda Hambrecht Austin, also of Bar Harbor, said that she and Heidi had just dropped off Heidi’s children, Isaac, 13, and Eli, 7, at school when they got the call.

“From what we know, it started in the kitchen,” Austin said. “And of course, [Heidi] had just bought her Christmas gifts on Black Friday.”

Flames were visible in the back portion of the house, and smoke was billowing from all of the windows. The neighborhood is served by town water only seasonally, so a Tremont tanker shuttled water from Hamilton Pond to the scene.

It is unclear if the damage will condemn the property. The property is owned by the Creamer Revocable Trust in Laramie, Wyo., according to town records.

This story will be updated as more details become available.