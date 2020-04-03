Fire escapes barrel

BAR HARBOR — A fire in a burn barrel in Town Hill Saturday afternoon escaped the barrel and spread into a field and debris pile, Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said.

Firefighters had the blaze contained and extinguished quickly, he said, before it reached a nearby shed and camper. But it was a reminder that even though woods and the ground may be damp, the top layer of vegetation is still very dry.

“This really is a time of higher fire danger,” he said. “Bar Harbor is asking folks to get their burn permits online. We’re not issuing any seasonal campfire permits right now, so anyone who wants to do any type of campfire still needs to do a burn permit.”

The fire station is closed to the public, but burn permits are available online at www13.informe.org/burnpermit/public/municipality_selection.html.

“We turn it on and off day to day depending on the conditions,” Bartlett said, so if the site appears not to allow the form to go through, it may be because conditions are not safe.

Contact the department at 288-5554 for information.