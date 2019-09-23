Fire equipment sought for island

TREMONT — After a small fire on Great Gott Island this summer, firefighters are asking the town to support them in building or designating a small building there for basic equipment.

“After this last close call event it seems like now is the time,” said Heath Higgins, president of the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department’s board of directors, about speaking with residents of the island.

“While it’s still fresh and still smells like smoke, to talk them into maybe donating a piece of land or a 100-year lease,” he added. “If we wait another year or two, they’ll forget about the fire and it’ll be another 15 years.”

Great Gott Island is only occupied during the summer months by about 50 residents and has seen two small fires in the last five years.

Fire Chief Keith Higgins and board president Heath Higgins spoke to selectmen during their Monday meeting to ask for support in providing a building to store basic fire equipment on the island.

“We’re not looking for a huge structure, we have to be sensitive,” the fire chief explained. “We can’t be providing them with firefighting equipment that an untrained person takes and helps themselves. But if there was some hand tools and backpacks, with some basic training.”

In 2014, about six members of the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department went out to the island on a lobster boat for a grass fire. They were joined by firefighters from the Southwest Harbor and Cranberry Isles departments.

That fire came about two weeks after Chief Higgins had approached selectmen about storing firefighting equipment on the island.

At one time, the fire department had an old Jeep pickup outfitted with a pump stationed on the island. Over time, that vehicle fell into disrepair and was taken out of service and not replaced.

Both fires in the last five years were grass fires and did not involve any structures on the island. And, both were mostly contained by residents by the time fire crews arrived.

“We’ve made it out there in good weather, which is not when fires happen,” said Heath Higgins, referring to the foggy, late night rescue this summer. “It’d be nice to be somewhat set up. Just like they did this time, they took the initiative and did self-rescue until we got there. If they got some equipment out there, it’d be well worth it.”

Selectmen voted unanimously to have the town manager research the question.

“We would like to seriously explore, either if there is any town-owned land or getting a long-term lease to have either a shed or a container out there to have more equipment,” said Keith Higgins. “The biggest hurdle would be to come up with an agreement with someone to let us have the equipment out there.”