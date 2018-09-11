Fire destroys Hall Quarry rental house

MOUNT DESERT — Fire destroyed a house in the village of Hall Quarry early Tuesday morning.

The two vacationing couples who were renting the two-bedroom house escaped without injury, according to Fire Chief Mike Bender.

“But they lost everything they had with them,” he said. “They just got out with their keys and cell phones, and that was about it.”

The 911 call reporting the fire was received at 1:13 a.m. When the first fire crews arrived a few minutes later, about half of the house was engulfed in flames, Bender said.

The Mount Desert Fire Department was joined by fire crews from Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor and Tremont, as well as a fire truck from Ellsworth. The Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service and the Mount Desert and Bar Harbor police departments also responded.

Bender said a state fire marshal inspected the fire scene Tuesday morning.

“As of now, it’s ruled accidental and of undermined cause,” he said.

The log house, at 2 Easy Street, was owned by Robert Del Papa of Eastport. It was built in 2000.

Excluding the 1.4-acre lot, the 1,635-square-foot house was assessed for tax purposes at $231,300.