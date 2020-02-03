Fire Department asks for reserve

TREMONT — A lack of volunteers is a reason the fire department is asking for a $27,000 increase to its budget request for fiscal year 2021.

In a letter drafted to the town manager, Fire Chief Keith Higgins cited a drastic drop in volunteers as a reason for the additional amount to pay part-time employees and on-call volunteers.

“We’d like to pay or reimburse people who choose to stay home on the 4th of July weekend or other major holidays,” said Fire Chief Keith Higgins to selectmen last week.

That amount would be split with $15,000 of the request for staffing and $12,000 for on call services. “They’re not going to get rich at it, but it does add up,” he said.

Responsibilities for the staffing would include paying someone to do weekly station and apparatus checks, required documentation and administrative duties.

“It’s also hard to ask guys to leave their jobs, where they’re getting paid, to go to a fire,” said Selectman McKenzie Jewett. “We’ve got to do what we can to keep them or we’re not going to have anybody to fight fires.”

At their Jan. 21 meeting, selectmen tentatively accepted the fire department’s request for $135,750, a nearly 60 percent increase over their FY20 budget. In addition to the $27,000 increase, the $20,000 cost for emergency dispatch through the Southwest Harbor Police Department has been moved into the fire department’s budget. That amount was a line in the town’s Protections Budget previously.

Established in 1949, a couple of years after massive fires decimated much of Maine, especially areas of Mount Desert Island, the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department is a nonprofit organization. It functions mainly with operational funds from the town and recently asked to manage those funds themselves.

“I know the fire department is its own entity,” said Chairman of the Board of Selectman Jamie Thurlow. “The books are not run through the town office. There’s just a lot of grey area.”

In 2019, a memorandum of understanding was requested by town officials to clarify the roles and responsibilities of the town and the fire department. A draft MOU was given to the fire department for review by its board of directors and has yet to be approved by selectmen.

All budget items tentatively approved by selectmen will go before voters for final approval at the annual town meeting in May.

Also, in the letter to the town from Higgins was a request to start a fund to plan for the future, which could include building a new firehouse.

“I don’t want to keep putting a lot of money into that station,” said Higgins referring to the department’s building in Bass Harbor.

He explained to the Islander that only one door at that station is large enough to accommodate a modern fire engine. At the 2018 annual town meeting, residents approved acquiring a loan for $300,000 to purchase a new fire engine that is scheduled to arrive soon.

Higgins suggested in his letter an initial request of $40,000 to $50,000 be put into a reserve account.

“I think we should start a fire department fund,” said Selectman Mike Mansolilli.

Selectman Kevin Buck suggested using $61,000 from a law enforcement reserve account that he said no one knows what it is for.

According to Selectmen Chair Jamie Thurlow, the account was started during a time when the town was discussing starting its own police force.

Members of the board voted unanimously to change the name of the fund to the Public Safety Reserve Fund and add $25,000 to it in the FY21 budget request. Under that name, money in the account could be used for expenses of the fire department, ambulance service or police coverage.

“Once we’ve established a fund,” said Higgins, “we can pay into it every year.”