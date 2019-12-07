Fire burns Salsbury Cove home, no one injured

BAR HARBOR — A house on Shore Acres Road, off Old Bar Harbor Road in Salsbury Cove, burned in a fire Saturday afternoon. No one was home and no one was injured, Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said.

A resident came home and found the fire and called the Bar Harbor Fire Department, Bartlett said.

Firefighters laid 500-600 feet of hose to reach the building. Water was shuttled from nearby Hamilton Pond. Firefighters from Mount Desert, Tremont, Trenton, and Ellsworth, along with Bar Harbor police, aided at the scene and the Southwest Harbor Fire Department provided station coverage.

The Southwest Harbor -Tremont Ambulance assisted with a simultaneous but unrelated LifeFlight helicopter ambulance landing at the town ball fields.

The house is owned by Martin Lamson, according to town tax records.