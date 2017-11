BAR HARBOR — Fiore Artisan Olive Oils and Vinegars, 8 Rodick Place, will hold its annual fundraiser for the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Nov. 17, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Shoppers will get a 10 percent discount on their purchases that night, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the library. Snacks made with Fiore products will be served.

Contact the Jesup Memorial Library at 288-4245 or [email protected], or call Fiore at 801-2580.