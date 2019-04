BAR HARBOR — Elise Frank, local Edward Jones financial advisor, will host a coffee club Wednesday, April 3 at 9 p.m., and every first Wednesday of the month at Mount Dessert Bakery.

“The coffee club offers us an opportunity to learn from one another and receive market updates,” Frank said. “I look forward to keeping individual investors informed about the current market and economy, as well as have fun and get to know some of my neighbors.”