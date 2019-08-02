Films by kids

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The culminating event of the Summer Reading Showtime will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

The event will feature the work of young people who have turned books they’ve read into short films with the help of Andrew Simon of the Barn Arts Collective and filmmaker Thomas Fouchereaux.

“Every film starts with the individual response of a child to a piece of literature,” organizers said. “The child’s impulses and creative decisions lead the team in adapting their book into a short film.

“Along the way, the children learn about storytelling in performance, narrative structure, acting technique and filmmaking, all while improving their own literacy skills. The result is a series of films that feature imagination and spontaneity, with artistic proficiency and experience in an equal and complementary partnership.”

Contact 244-7065.