Ferry limited to island residents 

CRANBERRY ISLES — The Beal & Bunker mail boat ferry between Northeast Harbor and the Cranberry Isles will transport only full-time and seasonal residents of the Cranberry Isles until at least March 31 as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

“We made this decision to help keep our community as safe and healthy as possible,” Beal & Bunker said in a press statement Tuesday. “We will be deciding how best to proceed as more information regarding the…virus becomes available.”