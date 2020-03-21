Saturday - Mar 21, 2020
Ferry limited to island residents 

March 21, 2020 on News

CRANBERRY ISLES — The Beal & Bunker mail boat ferry between Northeast Harbor and the Cranberry Isles will transport only full-time and seasonal residents of the Cranberry Isles until at least March 31 as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. 

“We made this decision to help keep our community as safe and healthy as possible,” Beal & Bunker said in a press statement Tuesday. “We will be deciding how best to proceed as more information regarding the…virus becomes available.” 

 

 

 

 

 

