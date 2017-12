ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Entrance fees will not be charged at any national park including Acadia on four days in 2018. Those days are Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; April 21, the first day of National Park Week; Sept. 22, National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Of the 417 National Park Service units, which include national monuments, historic sites and battlefields, 118 charge an entrance fee.