Federal program expands COVID-19 vaccines to Walmart pharmacies 

BAR HARBOR—Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists will soon begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine at 24 locations in Maine including Ellsworth, Brewer and Bangor.

Vaccinations, which are currently available to those 70 and older, are expected to begin at the pharmacy chains on Feb. 12 and are part of a program coordinated by the federal government.

Under the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, approximately 4,000 doses are expected to be shipped to Maine each week; doses that are on top of the current allotment of about 21,000 the state is already receiving each week.

Appointments can be made at the Walmart or Sam’s Club website and you do not have to be a Sam’s Club member to receive a vaccination at any of its locations.

In a statement released by Walmart on Tuesday, the company said that vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines and that is intends to get the doses to locations where they are needed most.

“In consultation with Center for Disease Control (CDC) and states, we took into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations, including pharmacies located in a Medically Underserved Area, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration.”

Appointments will be available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine. Customers are asked to create an online account when they make their appointment and will be reminded when it is time to return for a second dose.

Local participating locations:

Sam’s Club, 47 Haskell Road, Bangor

Walmart, 900 Stillwater Avenue, Bangor

Walmart, 27 Walton Drive, Brewer

Walmart, 17 Myrick Street, Ellsworth