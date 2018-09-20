Federal officials visit Acadia

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Two members of Maine’s congressional delegation and the acting director of the National Park Service (NPS) visited Acadia Thursday morning to learn about the park’s infrastructure needs and to tout a bill now making its way through Congress that would provide $6.5 billion over the next five years to fund repair and construction projects throughout the park system.

Because of insufficient funding over the years, there is now an $11.6 billion backlog of deferred infrastructure projects nationwide, according to the NPS. The figure for Acadia alone is $60 million.

“This is a problem that’s been festering for 15 or 20 years,” Maine Independent Sen. Angus King said following a tour of Acadia’s crumbling maintenance garage.

“I believe the stars are aligning right now for the passage of this [funding] bill,” he said, noting that it has strong bi-partisan support in both houses of Congress. “And it could be one of the most significant in the recent history of the national park system.”

Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who represents Maine’s second congressional district, called Acadia “an economic engine for this part of our state” and said it is essential that it be properly maintained.

“This is not about politics,” he said. “This is about doing what is right for our families, for our state, for those that depend on the park for their employment and their wellbeing.

“This place just makes your heart sing. It’s our responsibility to keep it going.”

The bill to help the NPS to address its backlog of maintenance projects provides that it would be paid for with revenues from “oil, gas, coal, or alternative or renewable energy development on federal land and water.”

King said he thinks it’s likely the bill can be passed by Congress before the end of this year. Dan Smith, acting director of the NPS, said it has the strong support of Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and President Donald Trump.