Federal money to go toward airport repairs

TRENTON—Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport will receive $854,548 to improve airport infrastructure, according to a statement issued by U.S. Senator Susan Collins last week.

Collins, the chairman of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, announced that Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport was one of eight airports in Maine to receive a total of $3.5 million awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program.

Airport manager Leroy Muise said the money will go toward improving airport drainage, airfield repairs, the purchase of new airport firefighting equipment and to rehabilitate the restroom in the terminal.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine airports have suffered significant losses due to the sharp downturn in passenger traffic,” said Sen. Collins. “These investments will help to ensure that airports throughout our state will continue to serve as engines of job creation and essential pieces of our transportation network after this crisis has passed.”

“The season is really slow,” said Muise, noting that both airline flights and general aviation have been “down significantly.” Muise said he is just starting to see an increase in airline flights, with Silver Airways adding three flights per week to their schedule.