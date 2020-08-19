Federal judge throws out blood sample in fatal Acadia crash 

By Megan Gray, Portland Press Herald

BAR HARBOR—A federal judge has tossed out the result of a blood alcohol test for the driver in a fatal car crash in Acadia National Park last summer.

Praneeth Manubolu has been indicted on three counts of manslaughter, two counts of operating under the influence and one count of unsafe operation. Court documents show his blood alcohol content from the test in question was 0.095 percent, over the legal limit of 0.08 percent in state and federal law.

Police said Manubolu was driving a car on the Park Loop Road in the early hours of Aug. 31, 2019, when it rolled over and crashed into trees, killing his three passengers.

The ruling Monday follows others in recent years by the U.S. Supreme Court and the Maine Supreme Judicial Court addressing the constitutional requirements to take blood samples in suspected drunken-driving cases.

At the time, Maine law required a blood draw for any driver in an accident with serious injury or death, though the state’s top court has since declared that statute unconstitutional. Court documents show a local police officer cited that law when he arranged the blood draw at Mount Desert Island Hospital even though Manubolu did not consent and a judge had not yet signed a warrant.

But Manubolu is charged in federal court because the crash happened in a national park. Defense attorney Walter McKee filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Bangor last year to suppress the result of that blood test. He argued the state law did not apply in Acadia, and federal law sets a different standard for obtaining a blood sample in suspected drunken-driving cases.

“The decision was what we expected all along, but that the government refused to accept: the blood draw here was flat-out unconstitutional and no exception applied,” McKee wrote in an email Tuesday. “There are other battles ahead in this case, but this one has been won and we will fight on to the next.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office had opposed the motion. The prosecutor argued that the officer had reason to collect the blood sample without a warrant because he knew three passengers had died and any alcohol in the driver’s blood could dissipate in the time needed to get a warrant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Wolff said Tuesday that the office is reviewing the order and did not have any comment.