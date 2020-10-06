Fallen Journalists Memorial Act passes 

Washington, D.C. ⁠— The Fallen Journalists Memorial (FJM) Foundation, News Media Alliance, National Newspaper Association and National Association of Broadcasters commended the U.S. House of Representatives for passing bipartisan legislation on Sept. 21 that authorizes the FJM Foundation to establish a national memorial that honors the many reporters, editors, photographers and broadcasters who have lost their lives reporting the news.

“Washington has many monuments honoring those who have sacrificed their lives to protect our freedoms yet there is no memorial on public land to recognize the journalists who have made the same sacrifice,” FJM Foundation President Barbara Cochran said. “Such a memorial will demonstrate to citizens and visitors from around the world that our country values a free press, honors the sacrifices of journalists, and supports the families, friends and colleagues of the fallen.”

The legislation authorizes the FJM Foundation to establish a memorial on federal land in Washington, D.C., to commemorate America’s commitment to a free press by honoring those journalists who sacrificed their lives in service to that cause. It precludes the building of such a memorial on what is known as the “Reserve,” the area of the Mall in Washington, D.C., where new commemorative works are prohibited.

The measure also prohibits the use of federal funds. It requires the FJM Foundation, which operates under the auspices of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, to follow a particular process to ensure that the memorial is appropriately designed, constructed and located, and that sufficient private funds are provided to the National Park Service to maintain the memorial.