Fall sailing

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School will offer sailing as an official school sport in the fall season during the 2019-2020 school year, rather than in the spring as in recent years.

Informational meetings for the upcoming fall high school sports season Thursday, Aug. 15, beginning at 5 p.m. in the theater.

The meeting is mandatory for all students who plan to participate in fall sports, and their parents.

Following the joint meeting, at 6:15 p.m., all students (new and returning) interested in participating in fall sports will meet with coaches to discuss expectations, schedules, physicals, etc.

Contact Bunky Dow at bdow@mdirss.org.