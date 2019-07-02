Eye health is talk topic

BAR HARBOR — Specialists from the Maine Division for the Blind and the Visually Impaired (DBVI) and The Iris Network will lead a discussion about eye health and vision rehabilitation Wednesday, July 17 at 2 p.m. at the YWCA MDI.

The talk is part of Age By Design, a series of programs co-sponsored by the YWCA, the Mount Desert Island YMCA, Island Connections and the Jesup Memorial Library.

“As we age, one thing that is often affected is our vision,” organizers said. “When you or someone you love are faced with the knowledge that nothing can be done to improve vision, learn what steps you can take to continue to stay independent and safe.”

Andrea Treadwell, an independent living case manager, and Sharisse Roberts, an orientation and mobility specialist, will represent the DVBI at the talk. Along with Susan Summers, a vision rehabilitation specialist with The Iris Network, they are the vision rehabilitations specialists who serve the MDI area.

They will talk about eye health, common changes in vision that happen when you age and what can be done to help those effected by these changes to remain as independent and safe as possible.

Each presenter will speak about the role they play for clients. For many, Treadwell is the first point of contact, and depending on what a person needs she will recommend them to Roberts or Summers.

Roberts covers all aspects of safe travel, like using a white cane and accessing transportation as well as how to assist someone who has experienced vision loss. Summers teaches people how to adapt their everyday skills so they can remain safe and independent in their own home.

For more information about the DVBI visit maine.gov/rehab/dbvi/ and for more information on The Iris Network visit theiris.org.

Contact the YWCA MDI at 288-5008.