Explore Maine farms this summer 

BELFAST —This summer, Maine Farmland Trust is challenging its members and all farm and food enthusiasts to an epic, self-guided scavenger hunt. Participants can choose their own adventure to explore farms close to home, or farther afield, and complete a range of tasks.

To participate in this event, individuals and families can sign up online to receive the official scavenger hunt passport. The passport includes a total of 30 tasks. The winners must complete all tasks plus bonus tasks (bonus tasks will be announced through MFT’s social media channels throughout the summer). There are also other ways to win various prizes. Participants can complete all tasks in a single category or all of the kid-friendly tasks.

Participants are encouraged to explore farms in accordance with CDC guidelines and are reminded to check to see which farm stands or farmers markets are open to visitors and what the protocols might be prior to venturing out.

For information and to sign up, visit mainefarmlandtrust.org.