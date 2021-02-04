Eveland changes her role at Jesup

BAR HARBOR—After 11 years as Jesup Memorial Library’s director, Ruth A. is stepping away from that role to focus on the final stages of the library’s capital campaign.

The library will begin a search for a new director to lead it into its next phase of service. Once that person is hired, Eveland will assume the role of capital campaign liaison.

“Working at the Jesup, in my chosen community, has been the most rewarding professional and personal experience of my life. A public library is an organism and must continue to take on new ideas and spirit to grow. I have enjoyed beyond belief guiding us through our last decade, but the next decade should have its own leader,” said Eveland.

As the capital campaign liaison, Eveland will work with campaign leadership and consultants on fundraising during the final phases of the campaign, serve as a liaison with the architects during the final design phase and organize programming that will support the campaign. In her new role, Eveland will continue to work alongside current staff while providing her extensive institutional knowledge to the library’s new director as needed.

Eveland became director of the Jesup in December 2009. In 2016, she won the Maine Outstanding Librarian Award for her work both at the Jesup and statewide as a librarian, and also won the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Cadillac Award for her work in the town of Bar Harbor. She has worked closely with the community, patrons and library leadership to develop a vision for an expanded Jesup that simultaneously honors and preserves the architecturally significant 1911 building. The resulting Jesup 2020 Capital Campaign has already acquired and cleared the lot adjacent to the existing building to allow for expansion and drainage repair and has completed an extensive $2 million exterior preservation effort. Now, with the library’s fundraising and strategic planning focused on expansion, Eveland saw the perfect moment to identify the director that will lead the 110-year old institution into its next era.

Ron Beard, Jesup board chairman, said in a letter to community members, “[Ruth’s] vision, now fully embraced by the board and supported by the community, is for the Jesup to provide excellent library services and to serve as hub for the community, for year-round and summer residents, along with our many visitors. She has shown the library as a trusted, neutral venue within which to engage one another as we explore democratic ideals, application of literature, science and the arts to life, or simply to scratch the itch of curiosity about our community and the wider world.”

For more information about the Jesup, visit jesuplibrary.org. Information about the search for the next director will be posted shortly.