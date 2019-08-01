Evangelicals and politics is talk topic

BAR HARBOR — Author Frances FitzGerald and College of the Atlantic Professor Jamie McKown will discuss the history of the evangelical Christian movement and its influence in today’s political climate Tuesday Aug. 6 at 9 a.m. in the college’s Deering Common.

The Coffee and Conversation event is free and open to the public.

FitzGerald is the author of “The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America.”

She has written six books and contributed to The New Yorker, The New York Review of Books, Harper’s, The Atlantic, The New York Times Magazine, Esquire, Architectural Digest, and other publications. Her first book, “Fire in the Lake,” received the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, and the Bancroft Prize for history.

McKown teaches courses in political science, rhetoric, critical theory, and American history at COA. His research interests lie at the intersection between political science, rhetorical criticism, critical theory, and American political history. He is currently completing a project on Lincoln’s use of conspiracy rhetoric in the years before his election to the presidency. He is also working on a long-term project to recover the works of influential Michigan women’s suffrage activist and Republican operative Adelle Hazlett.

