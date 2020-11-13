Essential workers take home awards at annual event

BAR HARBOR—Essential workers were the big winners at this year’s annual awards event, held virtually by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

This annual meeting, which was held on Nov. 9, was sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Machias Savings Bank and The First National Bank and hosted by Chamber Executive Director Alf Anderson, who was filmed behind his desk announcing the award winners and also captured presenting awards to recipients in person.

Anderson said he was pleased to announce the success of the Safe Bar Harbor business campaign that took place over the summer, providing signage to local businesses and free masks to guests and visitors.

The first award up for presentation was the Community Hero Award, given to an institution that made sure the community was safe. Mount Desert Island Hospital was the winner of that award for their efforts, and for partnering with The Jackson Laboratory to create the Downeast COVID-19 Task Force. MDI Hospital President Art Blank and Senior Vice President Chrissi Maguire accepted the award.

This year’s Business of the Year Award had several co-recipients that were virtually recognized for their overall excellence. Local bank branches such as Camden National Bank, Bar Harbor Savings & Loan, Machias Savings Bank, First National Bank and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust all won the shared title for “Business of the Year.” Chief executives of the various financial institutions said they were honored to be acknowledged for their staff’s hard work during the pandemic.

Chamber of Commerce member Bethany Reece hosted a special presentation for the President’s Award. Reece presented this award to the Bar Harbor Hannaford’s, as an exceptional business that didn’t fit into any categories, for their overall excellence.

The Cadillac Award, designated for a person who epitomizes the virtues of leadership, service, sacrifice and a quest for personal excellence, was awarded posthumously to former chamber executive Chris Fogg. His wife, Erin Fogg, received the award on her late husband’s behalf. Carol Woodcock, Sen. Susan Collins’ state office representative, said “I always knew when I went to work in Bar Harbor that I would have a wonderful time with Chris.” As a former leader of the Maine Tourism Association, Fogg was remembered by many family members, friends and colleagues for being “rock solid.”

Board president Nina St.Germain thanked all Chamber of Commerce members, including Witham Family Hotels and Ocean Properties, for all their hard work and dedication.