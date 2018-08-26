Equity Fund seeks applicants

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s Equity Fund is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for project and capacity-building grants that address lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) issues and needs.

The Equity Fund helps strengthen LGBTQ organizations in Maine and supports initiatives that work toward inclusive, diverse, prejudice-free communities for the LGBTQ population and all people in Maine. Grant awards of up to $7,500 are available, with priority given to projects and organizations that increase access to health care or reduce health disparities; reduce race-based disparities or barriers to opportunities; reduce violence and/or harassment; promote respect and understanding; and involve people who identify as LGTBQ.

The deadline for grant applications is September 15, 2018. An online application is available at www.mainecf.org.

Recent grants were awarded to Portland Outright, to advocate for, empower and support LGBTQ+ youth in contact with the juvenile justice system, to improve their well-being and address the issue of LGBTQ+ criminalization; Health Equity Alliance, to support programming at a community center without walls for LGBTQ+ youth and adults in northern and Downeast Maine; and Mabel Wadsworth Women’s Health Center, to increase and strengthen access to safe health care for LGBTQ people in rural Maine with an emphasis on transgender care for the uninsured.

For more information about the Equity Fund, contact Gloria Aponte Clarke, program officer, [email protected] or (207) 761-2440.