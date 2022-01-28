Stanley Subaru goes solar 

TRENTON —Stanley Subaru “flipped the switch” to solar power on Jan. 21, at an event that included Ken Colburn of the Maine Climate Council, Brian Hubbell of the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, and local State Representative Nicole Grohoski.

Solar panels were installed on the rooftops of the dealership buildings, located on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton, to provide renewable clean electricity for the dealership.

“Stanley Subaru is proud to be a sustainability leader. To my knowledge, we are the first automotive dealership in the state of Maine to convert to be 100 percent driven by the sun. We are committed to environmentally sustainable business practices,” said Mark Politte, owner of Stanley Subaru.

In the spring of 2017, Stanley Subaru was named a Subaru Certified Eco-Friendly dealership. This is a voluntary environmental program for dealerships that want to embrace environmental sustainability. The program focuses on five areas of a dealership: energy efficiency, water conservation, recycling, waste management and community involvement.

“Switching the dealership’s power to solar is the environmentally responsible thing to do, and it is the right time with EVs coming forward,” said Politte.

Withstanding the upfront capital investment, solar power reduces annual operating costs and protects against rising energy prices, providing financial stability for the business.

“Solar power is free and quiet, will help combat climate change and provide a healthier environment, cleaner air,” continued Politte. “One change made by one business can have a huge positive impact on the planet. Choosing solar power is an eco-friendly investment for future generations, another way for us to ‘give back’ to our local community by minimizing the environmental impact of our business operations.”



Installation of the roof’s solar panels was done by SolarLogix of Belfast. SolarLogix was chosen because it is a small, local, family-owned and operated business, like Stanley Subaru, and it employs local workers. And its president owner, Josh Oxley, has a passion for protecting the environment.

“Solar is the fastest growing and one of the most affordable sources of clean, renewable energy. It is a sustainable choice and an excellent financial investment. We are proud to partner with Stanley Subaru on this important project,” said Oxley.

The solar project included the installation of 343 panels in total – 267 on the main building and 76 on the used car building across the street. Each panel can generate up to 450 watts. At full operation, the “grid tie-back” system generates 168.88 MWh of electricity per year, covering the dealership’s current use.

Subaru’s first plug-in car, the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, is currently on the market. Stanley Subaru is currently accepting reservations for the 2023 Subaru Solterra EV SUV that is going on sale in the middle of 2022. This will be Subaru’s first all-electric vehicle.

Stanley Subaru continues to support community organizations focused on preserving and protecting the environment. Recently they sponsored, with a financial donation, new trail signs and the creation and publication of Blue Hill Heritage Trust’s first local hiking guidebook. It is a comprehensive collection of all the trails in the greater Blue Hill/Deer Isle area with maps, directions and trail descriptions.

For more information about Stanley Subaru, visit stanleysubaru.com or call (888) 461-3367.