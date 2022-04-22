Online talk explains latest IPCC climate change report 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — On Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m., A Climate to Thrive (ACTT) will host a virtual educational event that focuses on the first three installments of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) latest assessment report.

According to its website, IPCC is “the international body for assessing the science related to climate change” that was “set up in 1988 by the World Meterological Organization and United Nations Environment Programme to provide policymakers with regular assessments of the scientific basis of climate change, its impacts and future risks, and options for adaptation and mitigation.”

Ivan Fernandez, professor at the University of Maine’s Climate Change Institute and the co-chair of the Maine Climate Council’s Scientific & Technical Subcommittee, will provide an overview of the essential content contained in each of the most recent installments: the first an assessment of the current science and rate of temperature change, the second a report on expected impacts to life depending on different scenarios of future warming, and the third a report on what is needed now to mitigate climate change.

Register for the free event at www.aclimatetothrive.org/educationalseries.