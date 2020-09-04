Maine DEP grant funding

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is administering $5 million dollars in a single round of grant funding to assist municipalities with stream crossing upgrades and replacements. These monies fund competitive grants that match local funding for the upgrade of municipal culverts at stream crossings. The projects awarded will provide public infrastructure benefits by replacing culverts that are currently failing and at risk of complete washouts, opens or improves fish spawning habitat, eliminates undersized and other impassable culverts and reduces some of the worst erosion impacts to streams, brooks and lakes. The grant RFP application is available starting Sept. 1 with proposals due by Nov. 16.

To help municipalities and others involved with these projects better understand the grant program and requirements, a pre–recorded online workshop is available at maine.gov/dep/land/grants/stream-crossing-upgrade.html.

The RFP, application, Q&A summary and other information related to this RFP can be viewed at maine.gov/dafs/bbm/procurementservices/vendors/grants.