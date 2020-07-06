Local pair wins climate awards

BAR HARBOR — Sirohi Kumar and Ania Wright of Bar Harbor are among the six winners of the 2020 Brookie Awards, presented by NRCM Rising, a program of the Natural Resources Council of Maine, to honor “young changemakers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and made a significant impact in Maine’s environmental movement.”

The Brookies are named for brook trout, which the NRCM describes as “strong, mighty and captivating to watch.”

Kumar, a rising junior at Mount Desert Island High School, is co-founder of the MDI Climate Emergency Action Coalition and incoming president of the high school’s ECOteam. She co-authored a white paper on the role of youth activism in installing solar panels at schools, and she wrote a “Climate Emergency Declaration Guide,” which can be used by towns throughout Maine.

According to MRCM Rising, Kumar as shown “leadership in supporting community dialogue and engaging others in the climate movement.”

MRCM Rising describes Wright as “a climate organizer and activist.”

“Her list of initiatives includes serving as the youth representative to the Maine Climate Council, helping found both Maine Youth for Climate Justice and the Downeast Climate Emergency Action Coalition and co-authoring the Climate Justice Syllabus. She advocates for changes that will address the effects of climate change that are disproportionately felt by low-income and marginalized communities.”

According to NRCM Rising, Wright has worked “to bring municipalities into the conversation of climate action,” and her efforts have “empowered students to become more involved in the climate movement.”