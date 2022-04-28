Honk to say thanks  

BAR HARBOR — A friendly honk of the horn on Saturday, Aug. 30, will signal a thank you to friends and neighbors during the 21st Annual Friends of Acadia Earth Day Roadside Cleanup.

Volunteers will be back in action this year picking up a winter’s worth of trash along roads from 8:30–11:30 a.m. on Mount Desert Island and in Trenton.

“We’re excited to be back with our full event this year,” said Nikki Burtis, stewardship coordinator at FOA and event lead. “More than 300 volunteers will be out picking up trash and we’d like to also ask that motorists please exercise extra care and slow down when they see people working at the side of the road for everyone’s safety.”

Volunteer crews collect and bag trash that is later picked up by Maine Department of Transportation. Town crew will pick up what is collected in Tremont.

For more information, email [email protected].