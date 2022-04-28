COASTAL NEWS:

Thursday - Apr 28, 2022
Jennifer Jones, Kimberly Boucher and Steven Boucher of the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club participate in the annual Earth Day Roadside Cleanup in 2018, organized by Friends of Acadia Saturday. Hundreds of volunteers scoured more than 80 miles of highway on MDI and in Trenton. PHOTO COURTESY OF CARRIE JONES

Honk to say thanks  

April 28, 2022 on Environment, News

BAR HARBOR — A friendly honk of the horn on Saturday, Aug. 30, will signal a thank you to friends and neighbors during the 21st Annual Friends of Acadia Earth Day Roadside Cleanup. 

Volunteers will be back in action this year picking up a winter’s worth of trash along roads from 8:30–11:30 a.m. on Mount Desert Island and in Trenton. 

“We’re excited to be back with our full event this year,” said Nikki Burtis, stewardship coordinator at FOA and event lead. “More than 300 volunteers will be out picking up trash and we’d like to also ask that motorists please exercise extra care and slow down when they see people working at the side of the road for everyone’s safety.”  

Volunteer crews collect and bag trash that is later picked up by Maine Department of Transportation. Town crew will pick up what is collected in Tremont. 

For more information, email [email protected]. 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.