Hannaford commits to renewable energy 

BAR HARBOR — As part of its sustainability strategy and in recognition of Earth Month, Hannaford Supermarkets has announced its plan to be fully powered by renewable energy by 2024.

Supermarkets are energy intensive due to simultaneous needs of heating and cooling. To reduce energy consumption and make the best use of the energy being used, Hannaford has implemented energy efficiency projects such as LED lights, night shades, doors on cases and state-of-the-art refrigeration systems, and has rooftop solar on 10 of its stores.

Currently, Hannaford operates at 30-percent renewable energy by partnering with over 30 community solar projects across Maine, Massachusetts and New York.

Hannaford will couple their efforts of upgrades and conversions with integrating community and large-scale solar projects in Maine and New York to propel stores to the 100-percent-green milestone by 2024.

To learn more, visit www.Hannaford.com/sustainability.