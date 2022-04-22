Frenchman Bay Conservancy acquires 645 acres

HANCOCK — Frenchman Bay Conservancy (FBC) is under contract to acquire 645 acres that will become part of an existing corridor that connects the Schoodic district of Acadia National Park to Schoodic Mountain and includes interior forests, the organization announced.

The closing date for this part of the “Schoodic to Schoodic” conservation work has not been set, but will likely be in June, said Ellie Ezekiel, FBC’s director of communications and community engagement.

“This region represents one of the last intact corridors along the Eastern U.S. where upland forests, lakes and wetlands stretch all the way to the coast with only minimal development,” Ezekiel said.

Corridors are significant, as they provide safe travel for plants and animals.

“Wildlife corridors such as this one are important because they allow plants and animals to travel safely between habitat types and maintain healthy, diverse populations,” Ezekiel noted. “They are specifically critical for species that require large areas of land for survival, such as bobcat and moose.”

She added that the Schoodic region is an area that FBC is focusing on, along with the Union River and Frenchman Bay watersheds.

The acquisition is part of a partnership between FBC and Maine Coast Heritage Trust. Grant support also came from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.