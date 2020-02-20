Application period for organic certification open

UNITY — MOFGA Certification Services (MCS) is currently accepting applications for organic certification for the 2020 growing season. Applications are accepted through June 30 for organic certification of crops and most livestock products. Interested producers can find forms, materials and resources at www.mofgacertification.org. Applications for processors — the category covering many value-added food products — are accepted year-round.

Applications for MOFGA-certified clean cannabis, which includes medical, adult-use and hemp products, will be accepted from March 1 through June 30. MCS is now able to accept applications for hemp production through its USDA National Organic Program accredited program.

According to MCS director Chris Grigsby, “Certified organic continues to be the fastest growing sector in the food system as more and more consumers question the location and growing methods of the food they consume. We encourage producers to consider organic certification to verify their production practices.”

MCS finished 2019 with 579 certified operations, producing crops on over 70,000 acres of certified land, with gross income of over $68 million. Contact 568-6030 or email [email protected]