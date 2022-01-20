Another solar farm could come to Trenton

TRENTON — The Planning Board discussed another proposed solar farm at its Jan. 13 meeting. The proposed location of this one is next door to the approved solar farm currently under construction on Route 3 across from the Kisma Preserve.

The board has yet to review the application for completeness, and a formal decision will be made in subsequent meetings after the public and abutters have been notified.

Paula Fitzgerald spoke to the board on behalf of Novel Energy Solutions, a solar energy company based in St. Paul, Minn., that has developed solar projects throughout the Midwest.

“Now, we’re breaking into Maine,” Fitzgerald said.

She reported that the company is in the process of purchasing property on Route 3, behind Calvary Chapel Downeast, where the solar farm would be located.

The project would take up roughly 50 acres and produce 1.9 megawatts of energy.