ACTT working to Electrify MDI

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—A Climate to Thrive is looking to Electrify MDI and they are partnering with Efficiency Maine to do so.

In keeping with their mission to achieve energy independence for Mount Desert Island by 2030, the MDI-based nonprofit is focusing on helping homeowners switch to heat pumps for a more efficient fossil fuel free method of heating their houses.

On May 20 at 5 p.m., A Climate To Thrive is hosting a free webinar online where residents can learn more about acquiring and installing heat pumps. Efficiency Maine is providing rebates for people who install heat pumps in their homes and Andy Meyer, a representative of this organization, will be speaking at the event.

“In the last couple of years, the sale of heat pumps has exploded,” said ACTT Executive Director Lawson Wulsin in a conversation with the Islander. “We’re taking care of the marketing and recruitment to make it easier for the contractor and homeowner.”

This week, ACTT is set to announce which Efficiency Maine certified contractor they will be working with to install heat pumps in at least 25 homes around Mount Desert Island once the request for proposals have been reviewed. Installations are set to begin later this month.

“Heat pumps lower cost, increase comfort and health and help fight climate change,” said Wulsin. “It’s a win, win, win scenario!”

Heat pumps are the most popular heating system across all of Efficiency Maine’s rebates because they offer highly efficient heating, air conditioning and dehumidification. Efficiency Maine offers heat pump rebates for residential, low-income and commercial customers, according to the organization’s website.

“If you’re not getting one, you know somebody who is,” said Wulsin about the popularity of heat pumps.

To learn more about ACTT’s campaign to Electrify MDI and/or register to attend the webinar on May 20, go to www.aclimatetothrive.org/5202021-electrify-mdi.